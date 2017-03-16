Louisville defeats Jacksonville State 78-63, advances to play Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals defeated Jacksonville State 78-63 in its opening game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Mangok Mathiang led the Cards scoring effort with 18 points on 8-13 shooting. Mathiang's 18 points tie his career-high.

The Cards started the game sluggish, Jacksonville State opened on an 8-0 run.

Louisville's first lead didn't come until 6:41 left in first half, when the Cards went up 21-19 on a Deng Adel 3-pointer.

Despite the slow start, the Cards owned the 38-31 lead at the break.

Louisville came out of halftime looking much more alert, starting the second half on an 8-2 run.

Donovan Mitchell didn't score a point in the first half, he was 0-8 from the field. Mitchell's first points of the game came with 15:31 left, on two made free throws. He did have a career-high rebound total, racking up 10.

Mitchell finished the day with nine points.

Norbertas Giga had a career-high 30 points for Jacksonville State.

Louisville advances to play Michigan on Sunday in a rematch of the 2013 National Championship game.

"We know what we're in for," Louisville head coach Rick Pitino said. "It's going to be the toughest second-round match-up since I've been doing this. I think it'll be a heck of a game."

