Kentucky tops Northern Kentucky, 79-70

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated in-state foe Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Tournament, 79-70.
De’Aaron Fox was the Cats leading scorer with 19 points in his NCAA Tournament debut.
>>CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports News
Isaiah Briscoe had 17 points and eight rebounds on the night.
NKU hung with Kentucky in the beginning, and went on a 9-0 run to bring it within two, 23-21 with 6:35 left in the first.
But Kentucky responded with a 9-0 run of its own, and led 38-24 at the break.
Fox and Bam Adebayo led all scorers in the first half with 10 points each.
Northern Kentucky shot just 9-37 (24.3%) from the field in the first.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Real Time Brackets: Change your NCAA picks during the games!
+ Where's the beef? Kentucky steakhouse responds to Jeff Ruby's NCAA challenge
+ Jeff Ruby offers free steak dinner to NKU undergrads if Norse can upset UK
Adebayo had 15 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double on the night.
Kentucky advances to face Wichita State in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.