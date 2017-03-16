Kentucky tops Northern Kentucky, 79-70

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated in-state foe Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Tournament, 79-70.

De’Aaron Fox was the Cats leading scorer with 19 points in his NCAA Tournament debut.

>>CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports News

Isaiah Briscoe had 17 points and eight rebounds on the night.

NKU hung with Kentucky in the beginning, and went on a 9-0 run to bring it within two, 23-21 with 6:35 left in the first.

But Kentucky responded with a 9-0 run of its own, and led 38-24 at the break.

Fox and Bam Adebayo led all scorers in the first half with 10 points each.

Northern Kentucky shot just 9-37 (24.3%) from the field in the first.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Real Time Brackets: Change your NCAA picks during the games!

+ Where's the beef? Kentucky steakhouse responds to Jeff Ruby's NCAA challenge

+ Jeff Ruby offers free steak dinner to NKU undergrads if Norse can upset UK

Adebayo had 15 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double on the night.

Kentucky advances to face Wichita State in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.