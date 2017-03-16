Kentucky tops Northern Kentucky, 79-70 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky tops Northern Kentucky, 79-70

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) -  The Kentucky Wildcats defeated in-state foe Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Tournament, 79-70.

De’Aaron Fox was the Cats leading scorer with 19 points in his NCAA Tournament debut.

Isaiah Briscoe had 17 points and eight rebounds on the night.

NKU hung with Kentucky in the beginning, and went on a 9-0 run to bring it within two, 23-21 with 6:35 left in the first.

But Kentucky responded with a 9-0 run of its own, and led 38-24 at the break.

Fox and Bam Adebayo led all scorers in the first half with 10 points each.

Northern Kentucky shot just 9-37 (24.3%) from the field in the first.

Adebayo had 15 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double on the night.

Kentucky advances to face Wichita State in the Round of 32 on Sunday. 

