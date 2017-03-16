VIDEO: Kentucky players, Coach Calipari address media ahead of NCAA Tourney opener

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Dominique Hawkins, Derek Willis and Mychal Mulder joined John Calipari on Thursday to speak to the media before Kentucky's first game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Cats are in Indianapolis for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They play Northern Kentucky at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night.

