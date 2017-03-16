Former officers bring experience to LMPD as rehires

LMPD is training 10 officers who were rehired by the department to bring their seasoned experience back to the force. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They put their police days behind them, but former Louisville Metro Police Department officers decided to get their badge back.

LMPD is training 10 officers who were rehired by the department to bring their seasoned experience back to the force, and help LMPD in the midst of major turnover in the past several years.

"There's been a tremendous amount of turnover the past few years," rehire Gregory Mitchell said. "The department is very young. There's a lot of faces walking through training. I don't even know them at all. "

Mitchell started his career as a cop in 1986 in Nashville, Tennessee. He laterally transferred to the Jefferson County Police Department before the city/county merger and worked as a lieutenant.

He retired in 2009 and has been gone for seven years working as a welder. But something brought him back.

"I have the personality where I value being of service to other people and police work really provides an opportunity to do that," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is now getting up to speed with new technology, new protocol and changes in law.

"I was just recently issued a body camera. I had never had one of those before. I like that because if you're out there doing the right thing, it documents that, you're doing the right thing," Mitchell said.

In the past seven years, the climate for police has changed too.

"It was very rare that an officer would be sitting in a car and someone would just kill them or you would pull up somewhere and someone would just start shooting," Mitchell said. "That was uncommon. But now that has become more common."

Mitchell will serve as a patrolman and anticipates a challenge in the high volume of calls involving opioid overdoses; something that wasn't necessarily an issue when he was on the force in 2009.

"You make a lot of calls for service on heroin overdoses that it's almost overwhelming at times. So that will be a change. That will probably be the biggest change for me coming back," Mitchell said.

So far the transition has been smooth and the department is appreciative for the experienced officers coming back to serve.

"Once you've police, you always know how to police," Mitchell said.

