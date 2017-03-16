Hope Scarves opens up shop in St. Matthews

Hope Scarves held an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An organization focused on helping women battling cancer has a new place to call home.

Hope Scarves held an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The organization sends scarves to women battling cancer across the world.

The new space located in St. Matthews, across from Trinity High School, allows the organization to continue to grow and continue providing scarves, stories and hope to those facing cancer.

Lara MacGregar, with Hope Scarves, said, "It is an exciting time for Hope Scarves. We have sent nearly 7,000 scarves to women facing cancer in all 50 states and 16 countries. Just this week we sent over 50 scarves all around the world."



During the ribbon cutting, Hope Scarves revealed its new signature scarf.



