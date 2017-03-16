New truck to help clean graffiti

A new truck will be used to fight back against graffiti in Metro Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new truck will be used to fight back against graffiti in Metro Louisville.

The truck, which will be equipped with a heated pressure washer and paint sprayer, will be used by the city’s Clean and Bright graffiti program.

Since the program launched in December crews have removed graffiti from more than 100 vacant properties in Louisville.

However, crews won't be cleaning graffiti on the interstates or walls near the new east end bridge since those are under state control.

Metro Codes and Regulations director Robert Kirchdorfer said, “We plan to assist on like the underpasses, the stuff on roads that are going through Metro to assist in removing graffiti there, but if you get onto the ramps, that's gonna be the KYTC.”



To report graffiti in your neighborhood call Metro Call at 311.



