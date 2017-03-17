Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

The incident was reported at 6:58 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident was reported at 6:58 a.m. at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane.

The victim initially was reported to be unconscious.

Police have not released information about the suspect vehicle.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64E in Simpsonville

+ Former officers bring experience to LMPD as rehires

+ An inside look as the Omni Hotel reaches new heights

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.