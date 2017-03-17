UPDATE: I-64E reopens near near outlet mall in Simpsonville after multi-vehicle crash

The crash was reported at 6:18 a.m. Friday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville Friday morning, but they have since reopened.

A Shelby County dispatcher said one person was injured in the wreck, which was reported at 6:18 a.m. at the 27.5 mile marker. That person was flown to a hospital via medical helicopter for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

