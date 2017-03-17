SLIDESHOW: Omni Hotel takes shape as construction continues - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Omni Hotel takes shape as construction continues

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Omni Louisville Hotel construction on March 16, 2017 (Source: WAVE 3 News) Omni Louisville Hotel construction on March 16, 2017 (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every six days the Omni Louisville Hotel adds a new floor. The 30-story project is now at 18 floors, and Thursday, project officials gave their first look inside since construction began a little more than a year ago.

