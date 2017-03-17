Multi-vehicle crash on Poplar Level Road, 1 ejected

One person was ejected during the crash Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash is has shut down parts of Poplar Level Road.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday at Poplar Level Road and Eigelbach Avenue near St. X.

According to MetroSafe, one person was ejected in the crash.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Bardstown Rd.

+ Former officers bring experience to LMPD as rehires

+ An inside look as the Omni Hotel reaches new heights

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.