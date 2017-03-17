Multi-vehicle crash on Poplar Level Road, 1 ejected - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Multi-vehicle crash on Poplar Level Road, 1 ejected

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash is has shut down parts of Poplar Level Road. 

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday at Poplar Level Road and Eigelbach Avenue near St. X. 

According to MetroSafe, one person was ejected in the crash. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

