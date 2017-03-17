Woman suffers head injury in attack outside Elizabethtown Target

The suspect was described as a tall, skinny white male wearing a dark colored hoodie.More >>
The suspect was described as a tall, skinny white male wearing a dark-colored hoodie.More >>
This crazy rollercoaster ride involving our weather is confusing our gardens. Things started blooming in February. Then we got a freeze. What’s going on? And what should we do?More >>
This crazy rollercoaster ride involving our weather is confusing our gardens. Things started blooming in February. Then we got a freeze. What’s going on? And what should we do?More >>
We asked our Facebook fans where to find the best fish sandwich around town. We got 549 votes, so we're confident this is a pretty fair list.More >>
We asked our Facebook fans where to find the best fish sandwich around town. We got 549 votes, so we're confident this is a pretty fair list.More >>
There will be some dry periods between showers, but it certainly won't be a pretty day.More >>
There will be some dry periods between showers, but it certainly won't be a pretty day.More >>
One person was ejected during the crash Friday morning.More >>
One person was ejected during the crash Friday morning.More >>