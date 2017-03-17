Woman suffers head injury in attack outside Elizabethtown Target

The suspect was described as a tall, skinny white male wearing a dark-colored hoodie. (Source: Raycom News Network)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A woman suffered a head injury Friday morning during a violent purse snatching outside the Elizabethtown Target.

Police are searching for the man who hit the woman over the head, knocking her to the ground, outside the entrance to Target at 1631 Ring Road about 9 a.m. Friday. Officers said the man ran toward Gloria Dei Church after the attack after stealing the victim's purse.

Police described the suspect as a tall, skinny white male with a "heavily weathered and unkempt" face. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie when he approached the victim.

The woman was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

