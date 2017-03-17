Hot Brown Get Down celebrates bandiversary with big lineup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hot Brown Smackdown, a Louisville band that mixes bluegrass with funk, is celebrating its fifth year together.

To mark properly mark the bandiversary, they're hosting a mini music festival called the Hot Brown Get Down at Headliners Music Hall on Saturday.

Other bands and musicians performing at the event include Mama Said String Band, MojoFlo, Will Husband & CJ Clements from Electric Garden and Cheyenne Mize with Nina Rodahoffer.

The Mama Said String Band gave a preview of their performance on Sounds of the City on Friday.

>> VIDEO: Mama Said String Band on Sounds of the City

Pat Briney will create live visual art during the concert.

A portion of the proceeds from the Hot Brown Get Down will benefit Strive, which provides wellness services and music therapy.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Fans must be at least 18 years old to enter.

MORE SOUNDS OF THE CITY

+ Shania Robinson to headline Bespoke Fashion Show

+ Isaac Mingo & The Night Birds release 3 new EPs

+ Dusty Leigh thanks Louisville fans with free concert

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.