Police: Man shoplifted nearly $1,000 worth of Kroger merchandise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of shoplifting a total of nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Louisville Kroger store last summer.

According to an arrest warrant, Coty Allen Avery, 24, entered the Kroger at 3039 Breckenridge Lane on August 17, 2016, selected $300.85 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

The warrant says Avery did the same thing at the same location two day later, but he allegedly more than doubled his take. Police said Avery stole $630.61 during this second shoplifting spree.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance video, and Avery's warrant says he is well known to Kroger employees from similar previous incidents.

Avery is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, one a misdemeanor and the other a felony.

