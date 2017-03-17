Argument leads to stabbing outside Buechel McDonald's

Arnold has been charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces assault charges after a verbal argument escalated into a stabbing outside a McDonald's in the Buechel neighborhood.

LMPD arrested David Arnold, 40, on Thursday morning.

According to Arnold's arrest report, he got into an argument with his girlfriend early Thursday morning in their hotel room. He asked her to leave and she did, but he followed her to the McDonald's at 3340 Bardstown Road where she met up with someone who was supposed to give her a ride.

Arnold confronted them both, police said, arguing with the girlfriend's ride before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim in the upper chest. The victim walked away, as Arnold continued to follow, but then collapsed.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital.

Arnold threw the knife in a garbage can, according to the police report.

Witnesses called the stabbing "unprovoked," police said.

Arnold has been charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The victim's condition is unknown.

