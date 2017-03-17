Lake Dreamland PNC Bank robbed, 1 detained

A person has been detained by police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person is in police custody following a robbery at a PNC Bank in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

Just after 1 p.m Friday, a someone robbed the PNC Bank on the 4000 block of Cane Run Road, MetroSafe confirmed

A person has been detained by police near Crums Lane and Freeman Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

