Police: Man caught breaking into woman's home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces burglary charges after police caught him in the act of rummaging through a woman's home.

LMPD were called to a home on Taylor Boulevard early Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside screaming about an unknown man inside her home.

LMPD said they found Robert Burnette, 41, in the homeowner's bedroom rummaging through her purse.

When he was arrested, Burnette was found with two pieces of the homeowner's late mother's jewelry, according to his arrest report.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Burnette broke in through one of the home's side windows and "tore the house up."

Burnette has been charged with burglary.

