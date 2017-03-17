'Building our Blocks' campaign visits Russell neighborhood

The Louisville Cardinals defeated Jacksonville State 78-63 in its opening game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Jacksonville State 78-63 in its opening game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.More >>
One person has been detained by police.More >>
One person has been detained by police.More >>
Celebrate all things Irish and green at these events around WAVE Country.More >>
Celebrate all things Irish and green at these events around WAVE Country.More >>
The goal of Building Our Blocks is to beautify neighborhoods together.More >>
The goal of Building Our Blocks is to beautify neighborhoods together.More >>
Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season.More >>
Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season.More >>