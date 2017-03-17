'Building our Blocks' campaign visits Russell neighborhood

Building our Blocks campaign goes to work in Parkland neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second year in a row, Louisville Metro employees took their work from behind their desks and into the neighborhoods they serve.

Members of the police, fire, community services, MetroCall 311, public works, codes & regulations and other departments took part in Friday's "Building our Blocks" event.

They went door-to-door, asking residents about neighborhood needs and letting them know about city services.

Friday's outreach, as well as Saturday morning's Clean Lou, take place in the Russell neighborhood.

"We're providing blood testing or signing people up for library cards. We're doing home security inspections if people want it. And we're also installing smoke detectors and checking them." Russell Garcia, Performance Coach, said.

The next Building Our Blocks and Clean Lou efforts also are back-to-back and will be held in the California and Parkland neighborhoods on April 14 and 15.

