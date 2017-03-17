LEPAS students throw pies at administrators for good cause

School administrators got pies to the face but for a good cause. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Louisville elementary school students had tons of fun raising money for a good cause.

On Friday, students at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School raised thousands of dollars for the Fund for the Arts.

Fund for the Arts helps fellow schools by maximizing the art's impact on economic development, education and quality of life.

The students celebrated their success by throwing pies at their principal and assistant principal.

"Our goal is to spread that message that arts education is important for all students and by supporting the fund for the arts, the fund will disperse that money to all schools can enjoy the same benefits that we do from and arts education." Susan French-Epps, LPAS Principal, said.

The event was part of a schoolwide assembly Friday afternoon at the school on East Main Street.

