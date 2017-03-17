Electricity meters stolen from a home in Jeffersontown

Meters are secured to homes, but in the Springview subdivision, the LG&E property was stolen twice in one week from the same home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crime that can hurt thieves and victims hit a Jeffersontown community, when neighbors realized someone stole an electricity meter from a home.

Meters are secured to homes, but in the Springview subdivision, the LG&E property was stolen twice in one week from the same home.

“I have never heard of the electric meter being tore off, so for that to happen I am really amazed,” Norm Reese said.

Reese has lived on Pinoak View Drive for 18 years and was surprised by the random crime that happened this week.

“We will be watching a little bit better, because I can't imagine that we would find somebody electrocuted on the side of the house,” Reese said.

Pictures from the home where the meter was stolen show exposed wires, and even a warning of electrical shock or burns if tampered with.

“It's tough to speculate why anyone would do that it is something that is illegal and something that is extremely unsafe,” LG&E's Natasha Collins said.

Collins said cases of meters being stolen off of one home and placed onto another to steal electricity are rare, but do happen.

“In instances that we have seen, many times it involves a meter being taken off of a home that is vacant and placed onto a home where services have been turned off due to nonpayment,” Collins said.

When LG&E crews are out in neighborhood, they check meter numbers to make sure they match the account number associated with the home address. It's something crews monitor to prevent cost and customer rate increases.

“That's LG&E's property, you are not supposed to touch it anyways so for someone to come in and tear a meter off could be deadly for them,” Reese said.

Collins says if this is a crime customer believe they become a victim of that best thing to do is contact LG&E at 502 589 1444.

