Neighbors fight to keep Highlands original

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Highlands is in for several big changes. With two new apartment complexes under construction, the area near Cave Hill Cemetery is starting to morph.



Walking down East Broadway you can see a navy blue house located right next to the former Baders Food Mart. On the front of the home is a big yellow sign that states what lies ahead for the house - demolition.



According to a petition that was spread online through the neighborhood community site, Nextdoor, the 117-year-old house is to be demolished to make space for a Thorntons gas station.



Those who have signed the petition, are working to protect the house with a different approach.



“We got over 400 signatures and asking for the landmarks commission to declare it a landmark,” Stephen Porter said.

Porter is the attorney representing those who drafted the petition to declare 1240 East Broadway a historical landmark.



The original Highlands Commerce Guild president Larry Rother said keeping the Highlands as unique as it is has always been is the main priority of everyone working with the neighborhood.



“We don’t want it to be replaced and look like the suburbs or something like that, we do care about various guidelines that keep things looking consistent,” Rother said.



Rother said he’s not opposed to the idea of a gas station being at Baxter and Broadway.



“This provides not just a gas station but really like a grocery store for people that live in this area,” Rother added.

People who signed the petition however, have different thoughts.



“We hoped at the very least if the Thorntons was going in there that they could still work around that house, that house does not need to be torn down in order for Thorntons to go in there,” Porter said.



Rother argued, Thorntons may not be a boutique shop or a mom-and-pop joint, but it is still homegrown.



“There’s arguments on every side I’m sure, but Thorntons is a local business and locally headquartered,” Rother said. “I heard that people liked what they did at the downtown location.”

The petition will be submitted on Monday to the landmark commission. It is unclear what would happen even if the house was declared a historical landmark.



The area surrounding Baxter and Broadway is undergoing some big changes. The former Mercy Academy is now a new apartment complex that already has several floors built. The area directly across from 1240 East Broadway is another apartment complex owned by the same developers working on the former Mercy Academy apartments.



Edwards Companies said the complex on Baxter is slated to open its first phase in the third quarter of 2018. They also said they are looking to have residents into the Broadway complex by September of 2017.



