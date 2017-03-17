Mayor Fischer appoints former U.S. Attorney as investigator in LMPD Explorers case

Cheese ravioli, a side of broccoli, a roll, a banana and a carton of milk; that’s what Meal on Wheels delivered to 500 seniors or those with disabilities around Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
A crime that can hurt thieves and victims hit a Jeffersontown community, when neighbors realized someone stole an electricity meter from a home.More >>
Walking down East Broadway you can see a navy blue house located right next to the former Baders Food Mart. On the front of the home is a big yellow sign that states what lies ahead for the house - demolition.More >>
Mayor Fischer announced the appointment in a series of tweets Friday evening.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Jacksonville State 78-63 in its opening game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.More >>
