Mayor Fischer appoints former U.S. Attorney as investigator in LMPD Explorers case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has appointed a former U.S. Attorney to investigate the LMPD Explorer case.

In a series of tweets Monday evening, Fischer announced that Kerry B. Harvey had been appointed to do a "wide-ranging investigation" of the LMPD Explorer program.

The mayor also stated that he ordered a separate inquiry into all city programs that involve children and teenagers. The FBI was asked by the mayor to investigate possible violations of federal law.

"We have to get to the bottom of these disturbing allegations," Fischer said in a tweet. "We have to get the whole story - and we will."

Harvey served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky until this year. Fischer's office stated that discussions began with Harvey on Tuesday and contract was officially signed on Friday.

LMPD officer Brandon Wood and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts are accused in a civil lawsuit of raping and sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program while they were working as officer advisers to the Explorers, according to an attorney for the alleged victim, David Yates.

Council confirmed the FBI has launched a preliminary investigation into sex abuse allegations against the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program. They believe the department failed to investigate its own members after allegations surfaced in 2013.

In a press release Friday, the mayor disclosed that the city-wide review will evaluate the policies of agencies that partner with the Louisville Metro Government in order to ensure that they align with the city's practices.

The Mayor also stated that transparency is of the "utmost importance" and has asked the courts to unseal the civil lawsuit during the criminal investigation.

