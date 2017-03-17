2017 Pegasus Pin winners

This page will be updated soon after each daily winner is announced. All Pegasus Pin winners will be officially notified of their prize by representatives of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

March 17, 2017 Pegasus Pin Drawing

Evan Williams "Speakeasy Bourbon Party" for 25 people

Winner: Steven D. Jackson

March 24, 2017 Pegasus Pin Drawing

$2,500 travel gift certificate from AAA East Central for the lucky winner

Winner: Phillip Fox