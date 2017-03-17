St. Stephens Cemetery to hold volunteer cleanup day

Families demanded answers after their loved ones graves are disturbed or destroyed. (Source: Louis Ray)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Stephens Cemetery is reaching out to the community to help clean up its grounds.

The St. Stephens Cemetery Advisory Committee in cooperation with the Cemetery Association Board is holding its first volunteer cleanup day Sunday, March 19.

The cleanup will start at 11 a.m. and go until 5 pm.

"We would like to invite you to come out and see the community spirit that has grown out of the problems of the last few weeks," the statement from Jack Koppel of the Board and Louis Ray of the Committee said.

The Cemetery is located at 1808 South Preston Street.

