KSP on scene of death investigation in Bullitt Co.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Hillview police are working a death investigation in Bullitt County.

The death was reported at a home on Creek View Court around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police have not determined the person’s cause of death.

No additional information has been released.

