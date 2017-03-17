KSP on scene of death investigation in Bullitt Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KSP on scene of death investigation in Bullitt Co.

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Hillview police are working a death investigation in Bullitt County.

The death was reported at a home on Creek View Court around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police have not determined the person’s cause of death.

No additional information has been released.

