Ground broken on final section of Ohio River Greenway

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Park officials broke ground on what will become the Lewis and Clark trail on Friday.

The trail is the missing link of the Ohio River Greenway. When it's finished the 1.3 mile trail will connect Clarksville and New Albany with a bridge over Silver Creek.



Once it is complete, the Greenway will connect three southern Indiana cities.



Clarksville Town Council president Paul Fetter said, “This really is the missing link in the seven miles and when this piece is completed, the amount of bicycle traffic in particular going between New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville is going to dramatically increase.”



The trail is expected to be finished in summer of 2018.

