Ground broken on final section of Ohio River Greenway

Mayor Fischer announced the appointment in a series of tweets Friday evening.
When it's finished the 1.3 mile trail will connect Clarksville and New Albany with a bridge over Silver Creek.
A judge is expected to take one more week to determine validity in motions filed in a murder case involving a woman charged with killing a man on the Watterson Expressway.
The death was reported at a home on Creek View Court around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.
St. Stephens Cemetery is reaching out to the community to help clean up its grounds.
