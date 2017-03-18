Body found inside burning car in Blue Lick Park

The incident was reported around midnight. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A body was found inside a burning vehicle in a Louisville park early Saturday morning.

Around midnight, LMPD was called to a car fire in the 4100 block of Mud Lane inside Blue Lick Park.

After Okolona firefighters extinguished the flames, a body of a black male was found in the backseat.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim appeared to be in his early fifties.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KSP on scene of death investigation in Bullitt Co.

+ A furry scam: Watch out for puppy sales online

+ Mayor: 'No stone left unturned' with Explorer investigation

LFD's Arson Unit and LMPD Homicide are investigating.

An autopsy will soon be conducted. The cause and circumstances of the man's death have not yet been determined police said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.