Pitbull attacks man, kills dog

NICHOLASVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A routine walk around the neighborhood ended up being terrifying for one man and his dog. They were attacked by another dog.

John Martin is the former mayor of Nicholasville. Martin is OK, but his beloved dog, 13-year-old Chelsea, did not survive. Martin said he and Chelsea, were on a normal walk in their neighborhood when a blue-ish gray pit bull approached them. He said within seconds, the dog attacked.

"I was trying to get her raised up, and I tried to pick her up, and he was hanging on," Martin said. "She tried to fight back, but she was laying on her back, and he's chewing her stomach out."

Neighbors quickly rushed over to help, but they couldn't get the dog off. The dog bit a neighbor in the hand and also bit Martin in the neck and hand.

Martin said out of nowhere, a man pulled the dog off of Chelsea, put the dog in a car and fled. Chelsea was rushed to the vet where after hours of surgery, she died.

"She was a doll baby and smart," Martin described his pet.

Martin was worried that someone else in his neighborhood could be attacked. He learned Friday night that the police found the dog. He isn't sure what will happen to it.

