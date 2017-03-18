Fugitive murder suspect back in Kentucky

Van Williams was held in Virginia until he was extradited to Kentucky.More >>
Van Williams was held in Virginia until he was extradited to Kentucky.More >>
A routine walk quickly turned into a tragedy for one Kentucky man.More >>
A routine walk quickly turned into a tragedy for one Kentucky man.More >>
The cause and circumstances of the man's death have not yet been determined police said.More >>
The cause and circumstances of the man's death have not yet been determined police said.More >>
We’re in the 50s this evening but a cold front passing through overnight will take us down into the 40s. A few spotty sprinkles and patches of drizzle can’t be ruled out.More >>
We’re in the 50s this evening but a cold front passing through overnight will take us down into the 40s. A few spotty sprinkles and patches of drizzle can’t be ruled out.More >>
The Kentucky Wildcats defeated in-state foe Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Tournament, 79-70.More >>
The Kentucky Wildcats defeated in-state foe Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Tournament, 79-70.More >>