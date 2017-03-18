Fugitive murder suspect back in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shane VanWilliams is back in the Commonwealth after being arrested for the 2016 murder of a Shively man.

Investigators believed VanWilliams was the gunman in the murder of Joseph Key.

VanWilliams was arrested in Virginia in September and has now been extradited to Kentucky.

VanWilliams has been charged with murder and robbery.

