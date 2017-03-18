UofL swimmer wins NCAA Championship, ties Olympic medalist for title

Mallory Comerford and Katie Ledecky (Source: University of Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While most people were busy watching basketball, a member of the UofL Swim Team had a win of her own.

Sophomore Mallory Comerford tied for first in the NCAA 200-meter freestyle finals.

The person she tied with, Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ St. Stephens Cemetery to hold volunteer cleanup day

+ Trump budget threatens Louisville programs

+ WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide

Comerford finished ahead of Simone Manuel, another Olympic gold medalist.

Both ladies have won a National Championship and set the pool record.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.