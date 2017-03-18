UofL swimmer wins NCAA Championship, ties Olympic medalist for t - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL swimmer wins NCAA Championship, ties Olympic medalist for title

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While most people were busy watching basketball, a member of the UofL Swim Team had a win of her own. 

Sophomore Mallory Comerford tied for first in the NCAA 200-meter freestyle finals.

The person she tied with, Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky.

Comerford finished ahead of Simone Manuel, another Olympic gold medalist.

Both ladies have won a National Championship and set the pool record.

