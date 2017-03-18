Hundreds volunteer to help clean up the Russell Neighborhood

About 400 volunteers came to help clean up the area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spring cleaning started early in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood when a group of 400 volunteers gathered at the Baxter Community Center to start cleaning up in the Russell neighborhood.

“Russell Neighborhood is a very beautiful community sometime it gets neglected,” Tabatha Ross said.

Ross has lived in the neighborhood for close to two decades. Ross and hundreds of others volunteered on Saturday. Crews were assigned an area of the Russell neighborhood and for two hours the volunteers picked up items that filled dozens of garbage bags.

“We are getting in these alleys in the nooks and crannies of the neighborhoods so we can get trash out,” Jody Duncan said.

Duncan with Metro Government led a team of 20 volunteers in the City View Park area. The volunteers were from all over the city.

“They might not live here but it is still their community we all live in metro Louisville and this is all of our community,” Duncan said.

There are plans for renovations in the Russell neighborhood and Mayor Greg Fischer says cleaning up is a starting point.

“A clean community sets a tone for safety for quality for business,” Fischer said.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre's report here.

Mayor Fischer explained how a “choice neighborhoods” gr ant will create a mixed used and mixed income community where Beecher Terrace now stands.

“The most important thing is everybody who lives here is going to have a good place to go to while Beecher Terrace and some of the other areas are being redeveloped,” Mayor Fischer said.

“Mayor Fisher went on to say that the next seven years the community will see lots of improvements throughout the Russell neighborhood.

