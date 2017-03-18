Louisville falls to Michigan, 73-69

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals were upset by the Michigan Wolverines 73-69 Sunday afternoon in the Round of 32.

Louisville led by as many as nine, but in the waning minutes of the second half, Michigan's shooters heated up, and the Wolverines took the lead with 8:50 left in the game.

The Cards lock down defense held a hot-handed Michigan team to just 28 points in the first half, but Michigan wouldn't be denied late, draining three-pointers and hitting free-throws lights out down the stretch.

Moritz Wagner had a huge game for the Wolverines with 26 points on 11-14 shooting.

After scoring zero points in the first half of Louisville's opening game against Jacksonville, Donovan Mitchell came out fired up to start Sunday's game.

Mitchell drained the first three of the game and finished the first half with eight points, five rebounds and three assists. He had 19 points and seven rebounds on the day.

After a thrilling first half of back-and-forth basketball, the Cards went on an 8-0 run to end the half, and entered the break up 36-28.

Mangok Mathiang put in quality minutes for Louisville in the first half, but got in foul trouble and finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Quentin Snider had a frustrating afternoon, he was 0-9 from the field

Louisville finishes the season at 25-9.

