Kentucky survives Wichita State, 65-62

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Wichita State 65-62 on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The No. 10 Shockers hung with the Cats for all 40 minutes, even exchanging buckets in the final minutes of the game.

It came down to a final blocked shot by Malik Monk to seal the win for Kentucky with under 20 seconds left.

Monk and De'Aaron Fox led the Cats offensive effort with 14 points each.

Bam Adebayo had a double-double on the day with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16. They'll head to Memphis and await the winner of UCLA and the University of Cincinnati.

