U of L women take NCAA opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 27 points to lead fourth-seeded Louisville to an 82-62 victory over Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Saturday.



The rematch of a regular season contest played out a little differently. The Cardinals (28-7) didn't have anyone score in double figures in their 63-47 victory here on Nov. 21. On Saturday, they had four who did and were led by their sophomore guard.



Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 points and 12 rebounds while Jazmine Jones came off the bench to get 14. Those three fueled an offense that saw the Cardinals shoot a season best 61 percent. Louisville also notched a season-best 28 assists, with Mariya Moore dishing out 10. Hines-Allen and Briahanna Jackson added five each.



Louisville used a 15-0 run over a nearly four-minute stretch in the first quarter to take the lead for good and eliminate the Southern Conference champions. Moore's 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the opening period ended the run and gave the Cardinals a 20-8 lead.



The Mocs (21-11), however, refused to go away completely and kept the game within 10 points for most of the contest. However, the Cards pulled away in the fourth quarter, with a Durr four-point play making it 78-55 with 3:57 remaining.



Lakelyn Bouldin led the Mocs with 16 points.

