LMPD responding to shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a report of multiple shots fired with multiple victims shot in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue.

The original call came in at 1:24 Sunday morning as a report of multiple patients with multiple shots fired at 15th and Portland.

No other information was immediately available.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene where an LMPD spokesperson is expected to give an update.

