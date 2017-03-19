Update: 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery

LMPD are investigating after a report of multiple shots fired and multiple people injured at the Tim Faulker Gallery. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Miles Jackson)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery.

The original call came in at 1:24 Sunday morning as a report of multiple patients with multiple shots fired at 15th and Portland.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchel, a concert or party was being held at the time of the shooting. A woman was shot and killed inside the gallery and at least four others were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions are still unknown.

LMPD says there were about 200 people in the gallery when the shooting took place.

There have not been any arrests in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.