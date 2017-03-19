What to expect for President Trump's visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Preparations are underway for President Donald Trump's visit to Louisville on Monday. With his visit, you can expect plenty of people packing Freedom Hall where he'll be speaking, along with protestors, and traffic headaches in the area.

Doors open at 4:30 Monday evening, with the President's speech getting underway at 7:30 p.m. To get in, you'll need to sign up for a free ticket. You can register for two tickets per mobile phone number on donaldjtrump.com.

If you plan to attend, don't bring these items: homemade signs, banners, professional cameras, selfie sticks or backpacks. Fairgrounds officials said Freedom Hall can hold about 15,000 people.

This will be Trump's third visit to Louisville in just over a year but his first as President. Trump came to Louisville twice during his campaign. His first trip was in May to receive the endorsement from the NRA during its annual convention and later in March during a campaign rally after which several people claimed they were assaulted while protesting.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville earlier this month as part of the Republican effort to repeal-and-replace the Affordable Care Act. That's what many are expecting President Trump to talk about on Monday.

Be aware, that's Trump's visit could cause some traffic problems around the airport and Freedom Hall. There are multiple anti-Trump protests planned for the president's arrival at freedom hall, starting as early as 3:00 p.m. The Democratic Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council will also be holding a news conference on Monday about the impact of proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act and the affect on Metro Louisville.

