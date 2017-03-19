LMPD officer arrested on charge of domestic violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officer Travis Hayden of the LMPD was arrested on Saturday, for Assault 4/Domestic Violence, an LMPD Spokesperson confirmed.

Officer Hayden is a 14-year veteran of the department.

He's been placed on administrative reassignment until the investigation is completed.

He was with the LMPD Training Unit.

