Identity of victim found in burned car released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identity of the victim found in a burned car near Blue Lick Park has been released.

Cleveland Curtis Pope, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. on March 18.

His official cause of death is a gunshot wound, and burns to 95% of total body surface.

Pope's death has been ruled a homicide. No further information is available about the investigation.

