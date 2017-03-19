Community reacts to Portland shooting that injured 5, killed 1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coroner has identified a UofL student killed in a shooting at a concert in the Portland neighborhood. She was one of six people shot at the Tim Faulkner Gallery shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Savannah Walker, 20, was one of hundred who attended a concert at the venue.

LMPD Homicide Commander Lt. Emily McKinley said at a press conference, at this point in the investigation there are more questions than answers. They are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting that killed Walker.

“About 30 days ago she lost her mother, so her father has lost his wife and his daughter within a month time span of each other,” Lt. McKinley said.

Tim Faulkner, the owner, did not want to talk on camera but posted a statement on the Tim Faulkner Gallery Facebook page.

The statement says in part "The tragedy last night came as a shock and we are devastated,” and “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families."

Lt. McKinley said there were five others sent to University Hospital, they are all expected to survive.

One of those injured was woman Quinisha Dishay. Her mother Tawanda Smith said on Sunday her daughter was still in the hospital after being shot in the jaw.

The large group was at the gallery for a concert featuring a rap artist, "A Boogie with the Hoodie"

F.A.O Entertainment promoted the event, the organization also did not want to talk on camera..

Lt. McKinley say they have interviewed dozens of people, but there are many more at the concert that they would like to hear from and they are asking you call 574-LMPD.

