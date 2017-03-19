Troyvonte Hurt's brother indicted in murder of teen mother

Trayona McDowell was shot and killed in Okolona on Nov. 9. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The brother of a Louisville teen who was shot and killed in August is charged in the shooting death of a teenage mother less than three months later.

Troy Antwan Hurt, 16, was indicted earlier this month in the death of Trayona McDowell, 18. McDowell was found shot and killed at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona on November 9, 2016. Investigators have not released a motive for the killing.

Jac'Quan Hardin is also indicted in McDowell's murder.

Troy Hurt's brother, Troyvonte, was shot and killed during a drive-by on August 24, 2016. Police determined the 14-year-old's friend accidentally shot him while returning fire.

WAVE 3 News interviewed Troy Hurt on August 25, after another shooting in the same neighborhood that left one person dead and another injured.

"It's crazy, they need to put down the guns," Hurt told us.

