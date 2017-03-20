Animal shelter staffer stays with dogs to prove a point

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A recent report identified the Spencer County animal shelter as one of the neediest in the state, with the animals and staff crammed into a small building shared with other agencies.

They were one of the shelters featured in an investigative report by WAVE 3 News Reporter John Boel. But while staffers admitted they have problems, they said the dogs are well taken care of.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

And to prove the point -- a volunteer spent this weekend living with them.

"Are we a needy shelter? Absolutely," Paula Sparrow said. "Are we one of the worst in the state? Absolutely not."

The director of Spencer County Animal Control said the shelter is designed to hold up to seven dogs. Sometimes they have to care for more -- but he says none of them are neglected. They already have the land to build a new facility with more space -- but they're still trying to raise the funds.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.