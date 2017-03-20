Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream today to celebrate Spring

The offer is good Monday, March 20 only. (Source: Philip Bump on flickr.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a good thing the forecast calls for 70-degree weather on the first day of Spring.

Participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations are kicking off the start of the season by giving away ice cream on Monday, March 20. Customers will receive a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. Limit one free cone per customer while supplies last.

Donations will be collected for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids at 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.

Last year, more than $200,000 was raised during Free Cone Day.

To find a participating location, contact information for Dairy Queen restaurants can by found by clicking here.

