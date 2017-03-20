Copy-Trump's approval rating drops to 37 percent

(CNN) - A new poll shows President Donald Trump's popularity falling among Americans.

The Gallup survey shows Trump's approval ratings currently stands at 37 percent, while 58 percent of American surveyed said they disapprove of Trump's performance as president.

That's his lowest approval rating since taking office two months ago.

His approval rating stood in the mid-to-low 40s shortly after his inauguration, but his numbers have taken a hit due to several controversies swirling around his presidency, including his accusations that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wire tapped his phones.

The numbers also suffer due to opposition to his travel ban and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

