Press Row: KSR takes on NCAA following reporter's tweets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Matt Jones finds himself in the middle of anything resembling a controversy, it usually has something to do with the UK-UofL rivalry.

Monday, however, the Kentucky Sports Radio founder is butting heads with the all-powerful NCAA.

One of his KSR reporters, Drew Franklin, tweeted out video yesterday of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall's wife behaving very boisterously.

Franklin claimed the woman was directing foul language at her husband's counterpart, UK coach John Calipari, during Sunday's second-round game between Kentucky and Wichita State in Indianapolis, as well as at some of UK's young players. The video also shows her briefly standing on her seat before a Bankers Life Fieldhouse security guard came over and corrected that rather quickly.

Franklin then tweeted that NCAA officials came to his seat where he was working, demanded he take down the video and stood over him until he did.

And that's just the start of it.

The Philadephia Inquirer reported Monday that the NCAA denied making those demands of Franklin, claiming it was an Indiana Pacers employee who told Franklin to remove the video from his Twitter feed. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is the home arena for the Pacers.

But a tweet from Jones at about 10 a.m. Monday contradicted the NCAA's claim:

Head of media relations for the NCAA David Worlock told me over the phone to take Drew's video down. This is totally false https://t.co/0j1Ei0eFNl — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 20, 2017



