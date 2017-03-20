Man accused of threatening gas station customers, employee with chainsaw

This is the chainsaw police said the suspect used. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly threatening customers and an employee with a chainsaw outside a Columbus gas station.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Ian A. Walker, 32, of Columbus, threatened the customers with the machinery in the parking lot of the Circle K at 1644 Central Avenue. He then started the chainsaw and began walking toward the employee while revving it.

Officers who responded to the scene about 8:40 p.m. Friday, located Walker in the parking and took him into custody.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.