Man accused of killing teen brothers, 3rd person seeking new attorney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of killing three people, including two teenagers, learned from a judge during a hearing Tuesday that he'll be getting a new attorney.

Brice Rhodes' learned his lawyer got a new job and can no longer represent him. Rhodes was appointed a public defender for his next hearing on March 30. He said he will hire a new attorney.

Rhodes, 26, was indicted in November for intimidating a participant in the legal process and terroristic threatening. The charges stem from his Sept. 23, 2016 court appearance in which he threatened Judge Amber Wolf. Rhodes, while restrained in a four-point chair and wearing a mask to prevent him from spitting on anyone, said he could find out where Wolf lived and that he would kill her and her family. An arrest report from the incident said Rhodes made the statements several times while he was in the courtroom.

Rhodes also is charged with killing brothers Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16, in May 2016. The boys were found stabbed and burned outside an abandoned home on River Park Drive.

Investigators believe Rhodes murdered the teens because they saw him kill another man, Christopher Jones, earlier that month.

