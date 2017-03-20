Sen. Rand Paul visits St. Matthews, talks about future of healthcare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky visited the St. Matthews Community Center Monday morning to discuss various topics relating to the first 100 days of the Trump administration.



Although the Republican senator was scheduled to talk specifically about the new administration’s impact on business, he spoke mostly about the direction that healthcare in America is headed.



With Speaker Paul Ryan’s plan to bring the Republicans' American Health Care Act before the House of Representatives Thursday, Paul emphasized that he will continue to search for what he described as a better alternative to President Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA).



“We’ve been complaining, Republicans primarily, for six years about how bad (the ACA) is," Paul said. "I don’t think we should leap into a replacement of it or fix it unless we understand what the problem is."

Paul outlined his belief that the individual market for healthcare is a problem, citing that small business owners or those who have opted for coverage outside a major employer are at a disadvantage when it comes to receiving affordable care.

“Let’s say it’s you and your wife, and you’re an electrician, and one of you gets sick, but you’re in an insurance pool of two,” Paul explained. “What do you worry about? You worry about my rates going through the roof (and) whether you’re going to get dropped.”



President Trump will visit Louisville Monday night to push his case for the American Health Care Act. Paul said he will not be attending the rally as he has to “get back to work on the coalition that will defeat the bill,” referring to what he called “Obamacare Lite.”



“We’re not exactly on the same page on this," Paul said of his opposition to the American Health Care Act. "I do think ultimately we’re on the same page, that we want repeal of Obamacare. I think that there’s not unity on replacement though. Some of us want more market-oriented choice, competition to drive down the prices.”



Paul said he will be returning to Washington to figure out ways to bring options other than the American Health Care Act to the table.



