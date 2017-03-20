WATCH LIVE @ 1:30pm: Bobby Petrino on the start of UofL football spring practice

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: During the month of March, the thoughts of many in WAVE Country are on basketball. But the changing of the seasons also means the start of spring football practice. At 1:30 p.m., UofL head coach Bobby Petrino meets with the media to talk about the start of spring practice for the Louisville Cardinals. Find out what the coach has to say about the team by watching his news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Click on the appropriate link to watch:
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.