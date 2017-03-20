IN statewide tornado drills scheduled for Tuesday

If there is a severe weather threat, the drill will be postponed to March 23. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - As a part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, The IMPD Homeland Security Bureau Emergency Management Agency will coordinate with the National Weather Service and other organizations to conduct two Statewide Tornado Drills.

The drills will be held Tuesday, March 21 at 10:15 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. If there is a severe weather threat, the drills will be postponed to March 23.

During each drill, the NWS will send a Tone Alerted warning message over NOAA weather radios and Emergency Management Agencies will set off outdoor warning sirens.

The first drill is primarily for schools and businesses to practice their severe weather safety measures the Indianapolis Division of Homeland Security said. The evening drill allows families to practice their safety procedures at home.

"Severe Weather Preparedness Week is designed to refresh, remind and educate everyone about the threats from severe weather and how to avoid them," EMA Administrator Dennis Peters said. "It’s important to practice seeking secure, safe shelter from severe weather and we encourage you to talk to your family about what to do in an emergency."

Outdoor sirens are only for outdoor warnings and may not be heard inside a home or businesses. Residents are encouraged to make a severe weather plan.

For more information about Indiana's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, visit weather.gov/ind.

