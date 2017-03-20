Louisvillian crowned Derby Burger Champion 2nd year in a row

His burger features ground beef covered in coffee and cocoa powder, provolone cheese and pickled onions, served on a toasted pretzel bun. (Source: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has claimed a coveted food crown for the second year in a row.

The recipe for his SmoFried Cafe Burger claimed the top spot in the 6th Annual Derby Burger Challenge. His burger features ground beef covered in coffee and cocoa powder, provolone cheese and pickled onions, served on a toasted pretzel bun.

"I wanted to put together something conceptual and simple. Fortunately, the burger just seemed to work the first time I made it," Williams said. "I didn’t expect to win the competition a second time. I knew that it was attainable, but I also knew how great some of the other recipes would be. I am beyond thankful."

After the Festival received dozens of submissions in the competition, more than 12,000 beef lovers chose the top 4 finalists.

At the final cook-off Monday morning, a panel of judges determined the overall winner based on points accumulated from four factors – taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

John Overfield finished runner-up with his Winner By a Nose Burger.

The challenge was sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council and coordinated by the Kentucky Derby Festival.

